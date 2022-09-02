Privapp Network (bPRIVA) Trading Down 3.9% This Week

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Privapp Network has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Privapp Network coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC on exchanges. Privapp Network has a total market capitalization of $325,176.40 and $41,643.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Privapp Network Profile
Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.
Privapp Network Coin Trading
