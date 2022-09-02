Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,565,000 after acquiring an additional 16,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Life Storage by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,093,000 after buying an additional 113,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Price Performance

Life Storage stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $154.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 33.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 114.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also

