Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Shares of ROK opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

