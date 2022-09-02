Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 290 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $277.71 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

