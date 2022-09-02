Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,448 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Bunge by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Bunge Stock Performance

NYSE:BG opened at $98.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $74.63 and a twelve month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

