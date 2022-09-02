Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 389 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Shares of EL stock opened at $251.18 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

