Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 52,078 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 449.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,078 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 71.7% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 139,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the period.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

