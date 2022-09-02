Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,052,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,234,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 230,216 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,910,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 151,833 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 17.65. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

