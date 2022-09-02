Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,109 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

