Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,351 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,253,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 11,765 shares during the period.

FVC opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

