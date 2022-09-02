Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $351.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

