Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance
ROBT opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $58.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
