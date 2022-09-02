Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.16% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

ROBT opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.