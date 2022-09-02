Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 21,311 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.7 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

HPE opened at $13.37 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Further Reading

