Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,707 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,190,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,718,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $957,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,112 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 294,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

