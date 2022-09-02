Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 639 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

