Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

OKE stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

