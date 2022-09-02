Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,357 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TCOM stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

