Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $152.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $176.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.