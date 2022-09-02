Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Sandstorm Gold worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAND. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:SAND opened at $5.34 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

