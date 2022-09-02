Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 38,295 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2,214.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

