Privatix (PRIX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Privatix (PRIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $38,658.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0343 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Privatix has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io.

Privatix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

