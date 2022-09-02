Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB) Director Dennis Peterson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) Director Dennis Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,382,913 shares in the company, valued at C$1,783,957.77.
Dennis Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Dennis Peterson acquired 5,000 shares of Probe Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.
Probe Metals Stock Down 1.5 %
PRB stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Probe Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Probe Metals Company Profile
Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.
