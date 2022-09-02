Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB) Director Dennis Peterson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) Director Dennis Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,382,913 shares in the company, valued at C$1,783,957.77.

Dennis Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Probe Metals alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Dennis Peterson acquired 5,000 shares of Probe Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

Probe Metals Stock Down 1.5 %

PRB stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. Probe Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$196.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Probe Metals Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Probe Metals from C$3.10 to C$3.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Probe Metals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Probe Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Probe Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.