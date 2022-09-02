Project Inverse Market Capitalization Achieves $332,618.07 (XIV)

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $332,618.07 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,879.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,888.60 or 0.14195937 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004914 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00813516 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015662 BTC.
Project Inverse Profile
Project Inverse’s total supply is 46,972,302 coins and its circulating supply is 34,483,498 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject.
Buying and Selling Project Inverse
