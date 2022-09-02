Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,848.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $2,848.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00051044 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000211 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,477,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,386,708 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars.

