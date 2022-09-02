Project Pai Price Tops $0.0011 (PAI)

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.77 million and $16,970.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00049871 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,814,575,939 coins and its circulating supply is 1,611,485,138 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.