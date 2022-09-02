Project TXA Market Capitalization Tops $956,852.17 (TXA)

Project TXA (TXA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Project TXA has a market cap of $956,852.17 and $256,991.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 89.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00681551 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00832149 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00015915 BTC.
Project TXA Profile
Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA.
Project TXA Coin Trading
