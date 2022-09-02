ProShare Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avalara by 79.3% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara Stock Performance

Shares of AVLR opened at $91.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.09.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

