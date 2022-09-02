ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,032,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,590,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,047,000 after buying an additional 261,955 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1,413.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 945,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,093,000 after buying an additional 882,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $23.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

