ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,438 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 120,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Kontoor Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.