Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Provident Financial Price Performance
Shares of PROV opened at $13.98 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.