Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $13.98 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 689,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,225,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

