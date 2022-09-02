PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.88.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

PTCT stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 89.89%. The company had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $118,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,374.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

