Public Index Network Market Cap Tops $186,196.95 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $186,196.95 and approximately $12.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,893.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,074.40 or 0.15093308 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00812697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015772 BTC.
Public Index Network Coin Profile
Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain.
Public Index Network Coin Trading
