Public Mint (MINT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10,889.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $10,889.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00031310 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,097,327 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint.

Buying and Selling Public Mint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

