Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Receives $367.33 Average PT from Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

PSA opened at $337.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.84.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.