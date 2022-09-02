PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0115 on Exchanges

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $207,608.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PUBLISH Coin Profile

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

