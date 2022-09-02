PuddingSwap (PUD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,520.00

PuddingSwap (PUD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. PuddingSwap has a total market capitalization of $16,116.24 and approximately $13,520.00 worth of PuddingSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PuddingSwap has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One PuddingSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.24 or 0.01508489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015825 BTC.

PuddingSwap Profile

PuddingSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,000,000 coins. PuddingSwap’s official Twitter account is @PuddingSwap.

PuddingSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PuddingSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PuddingSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PuddingSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

