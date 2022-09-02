PureFi Protocol Price Tops $0.0084 on Exchanges (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One PureFi Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PureFi Protocol has a total market capitalization of $332,707.24 and $63,178.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.01507821 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002276 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828428 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015773 BTC.
PureFi Protocol Coin Profile
PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,398,145 coins. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Purefi_Protocol.
