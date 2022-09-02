PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.84, but opened at $59.51. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PVH shares last traded at $61.03, with a volume of 22,600 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PVH. StockNews.com cut shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter worth $121,380,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in PVH in the first quarter worth $110,775,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 728.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

