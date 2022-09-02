Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issued By KeyCorp

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a report released on Sunday, August 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Malibu Boats’ current full-year earnings is $8.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 2.5 %

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $78.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other news, Director Peter E. Murphy acquired 700 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $37,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter worth $9,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3,881.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 155,454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 741.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 626,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 79,712 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

