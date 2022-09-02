Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for ICF International, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICF International in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. The consensus estimate for ICF International’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Stock Down 0.8 %

ICF International Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $111.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICF International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ICF International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

