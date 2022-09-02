Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FUSN. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $114,492. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

