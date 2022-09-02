Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Sony Group Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:SONY)

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sony Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group stock opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72. Sony Group has a 12 month low of $78.04 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

