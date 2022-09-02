Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research report issued on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD opened at $293.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.