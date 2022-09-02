QANplatform Self Reported Market Cap Tops $25.40 Million (QANX)

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One QANplatform coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges. QANplatform has a market capitalization of $25.40 million and approximately $135,644.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00028800 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00083722 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00040335 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003420 BTC.

QANX is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. QANplatform’s total supply is 3,333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,120,951,307 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QANplatform is www.qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is the quantum-resistant Layer 1 hybrid blockchain platform that will allow developers and enterprises to build quantum-resistant: smart-contracts, DApps, DeFi solutions, NFTs, tokens, Metaverse on top of the QAN blockchain platform in any programming language.Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | FacebookWhitepaper”

