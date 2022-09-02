Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $326.56 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $326.56 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00015699 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,313,386 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

