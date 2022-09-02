QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,307.00

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $1,307.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,962.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00131997 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00034894 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00086317 BTC.
QuadrantProtocol Profile
EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.
