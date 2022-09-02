Quant (QNT) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last week, Quant has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $26.67 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can now be purchased for about $95.30 or 0.00467883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000356 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.01806652 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005434 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00240100 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Quant is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

