Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on October 14th

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $6.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $149.33.

Insider Activity

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after purchasing an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,780,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 31.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

