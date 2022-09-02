Quantfury Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $64,825.00 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Quantfury Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.24 or 0.00046261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quantfury Token has a total market capitalization of $92.37 million and approximately $64,825.00 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 16th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury is a brokerage designed to guarantee its users execution of trades and/or investments for their requested size at back to back prices of global and crypto exchanges free of maker or taker fees, leverage fees, and any other fees, ever. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantfury Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

