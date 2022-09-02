Quantstamp Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $545,292.00 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Quantstamp has a market cap of $14.88 million and $545,292.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantstamp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

